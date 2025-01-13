Executor Removed Amidst Family Dispute

High Court Rules on Executor Removal Amidst Family Dispute

The High Court has delivered a significant ruling in the case of Aslam vs Seeley & Madan, addressing the complex issue of executor removal in the context of a family estate dispute. The judgment, handed down by Master Brightwell, sheds light on the legal considerations surrounding the administration of estates and the responsibilities of personal representatives.

The case centred on the estate of the late Mr Narayana Samy Madanagopalan, who passed away in May 2020. His will appointed Nasloom Aslam, a family friend, as executor. However, tensions arose between Aslam and the deceased's daughters, Maria Seeley and Sonal Madan, leading to a contentious legal battle.

Aslam sought her own removal as executor, citing harassment and non-cooperation from the first defendant, Maria Seeley, which impeded the sale of the estate's primary asset, a property in West Croydon. The court heard that Seeley's actions, including withholding keys and countermanding estate agent instructions, obstructed the estate's administration.

In January 2024, Master Brightwell ordered Aslam's removal, recognising her inability to continue due to the impasse and her health concerns. The court appointed an independent personal representative, Ms Lucy Wood of BP Collins LLP, as a neutral party to oversee the estate's administration.

The judgment also addressed the contentious issue of costs. Aslam's legal team argued for indemnity costs from the estate, citing her efforts to resolve the dispute for the estate's benefit. The court agreed, awarding her £25,000 in costs, reflecting her reasonable actions as executor.

Conversely, the second defendant, Sonal Madan, sought costs against her sister, Maria Seeley, arguing that Seeley's conduct necessitated the proceedings. However, the court found no basis for such an order, concluding that the proceedings were necessary due to the broader family dispute rather than any single party's conduct.

The ruling underscores the complexities of estate administration and the potential for family disputes to escalate into costly legal battles. It highlights the importance of appointing impartial representatives and the court's role in ensuring fair administration.

This case serves as a cautionary tale for executors and beneficiaries alike, illustrating the potential pitfalls of estate disputes and the importance of cooperation and transparency in estate administration.

Learn More

For more information on resolving estate disputes, see BeCivil's guide to UK Housing Law.