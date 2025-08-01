Excello Law has recently announced the addition of John Dormer, a prominent expert in employee incentives and share schemes. This strategic move marks another milestone in the firm's ongoing expansion efforts, with Dormer being the 31st senior lawyer to join the firm this year. Bringing over 25 years of experience, Dormer has extensive knowledge in advising businesses on the design, implementation, and management of both share and cash-based incentive arrangements.

Joining Excello Law during a particularly exciting phase, Dormer's appointment coincides with the opening of new offices in Dubai, California, and Belfast, pushing the firm’s total lawyer count to 210. Before making the transition to Excello, he led a team of ten at a specialist employee ownership business and held senior positions as an Equity Partner at Wright Hassall and within KPMG’s Performance and Reward team. He trained and qualified at Eversheds, further enriching his legal expertise.

Focusing on the commercial, tax, and legal structuring of incentive plans, Dormer will operate from Excello’s Coventry office, providing support to clients throughout the UK. Reflecting on his new role, John Dormer said, "Joining Excello Law gives me the autonomy, flexibility, and platform to shape my practice while collaborating with like-minded professionals. The firm’s structure is ideal for supporting the kind of agile, strategic advice businesses need when designing and managing employee incentives."

Jo Losty, Chief Operating Officer at Excello Law, expressed enthusiasm for the new addition, stating, "We’re delighted to welcome John to the team. His deep technical knowledge and commercial insight in the field of employee incentives are invaluable to our clients. His arrival also significantly enhances our ability to support businesses looking to attract, retain and reward talent in a competitive marketplace."

Dormer’s appointment underscores Excello Law’s ongoing commitment to establishing a strong national and international platform by attracting senior lawyers who are eager to take the reins of their careers while providing clients with specialized, high-quality legal services. Lawyers have the flexibility to join Excello Law as consultants or partner with the firm to establish their own branded legal practices through the innovative ‘Houses of Brands’ programme. Recent launches under this initiative include marine law firm Ocean Legal, commercial law firm Elevate Legal, and specialist intellectual property boutique Ionic Legal