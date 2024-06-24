Excello Law swoops in on Foot Anstey’s IP team

Legal sector disruptor Excello Law has swooped in on Foot Anstey’s intellectual property team. Excello Law is partnering with former Foot Anstey Joint Heads of IP Paul Cox and Roy Crozier as they launch a specialist IP law firm – Ionic Legal – through Excello’s pioneering incubator programme.

Ionic Legal will operate from Manchester and London, with leading IP lawyers Roy and Paul leading an initial team of ten, with four also joining from Foot Anstey. Ionic Legal has ambitious growth plans and will focus on providing no nonsense advice to help brands and businesses worldwide to protect, exploit and enforce their intellectual property rights.

Excello Law’s incubator programme offers a set up solution for ambitious lawyers who want to establish their own firm, including capital investment, marketing, PR, website development and law firm management. ‘This marks the fifth firm launched by Excello’s Incubator prorgamme, following the successful launch of SPG (now Pogust Goodhead) in 2018 and award winning law firms Lowry Legal, 458 law and Roberts Law currently receiving Excello’s backing through the incubator.

Roy Crozier brings over 25 years of experience from leading law firms including Baker McKenzie and Clarke Willmott. He has been recognised in the Legal 500 and Chambers UK for advising some of the world’s most renowned brands, fashion houses, and retail businesses on both contentious and non-contentious IP matters.

Paul Cox, listed in the Hall of Fame for Intellectual Property (South East) and as a leading person in Intellectual Property (South West) in Chambers UK, has 20 years of experience conducting litigation through the High Court and the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court. His expertise includes securing interim injunctions, search and seizure orders, judgments, and summary judgments.

At Ionic Legal, they are committed to excellence in IP law, providing premium services to global brands.

“Paul and I have been friends for 20 years, and it has been a long-held ambition of ours to establish our own law firm together,” says Roy Crozier. “At Ionic Legal we will create a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, and satisfaction. We are excited to have broken free from traditional constraints and politics, focusing instead on delivering outstanding service to our clients and developing our business on our own terms.”

Paul Cox added: “It is exciting to have the independence to run our own firm our way. Partnering with Excello Law allows us to avoid the administrative burdens that come with starting a new practice. Now, we can focus on what we do best: serving our clients and developing Ionic Legal into the UK’s leading IP law firm.”

Jo Losty, COO at Excello Law, commented: “We have ambitious growth plans at Excello Law and Ionic Legal is a valuable addition to our house of brands. Our incubator is designed for entrepreneurial lawyers like Roy and Paul who have bold ambitions that go beyond the constraints of traditional law firms. By giving them access to our resources and actively investing in their growth, Paul and Roy will be able to build Ionic Legal with Excello behind them, nurturing their journey towards independence.”