Excello Law Launches Roberts Law with Debt Litigation Specialist Robert Barnard

National consultancy firm Excello Law has launched Roberts Law – a specialist firm focused on debt recovery – which will operate as a trading name of Excello.

Roberts Law will be managed by award-winning debt litigation specialist Robert Barnard, who has over 20 years’ sales and operational corporate experience. He and his team will be based out of Excello Law’s Leeds office.

This is the seventh boutique brand launched by Excello Law as part of a strategic objective to support experienced lawyers looking to develop their own trading identity while enjoying the reassurance of the full regulatory infrastructure and back-office services from Excello.

George Bisnought, founder and managing director at Excello, commented on the strategy: “As one of the longest-established UK consultancy law firms, now in our 14th year of operation, we have long recognised that start-up law firms are looking for the same platform of back-office services – such as finance, HR, compliance, secretarial and admin support – as consultant lawyers working for the Excello brand.

“Our understanding of the transition to consultancy working, and our mentoring and bespoke support for legal entrepreneurs like Robert Barnard, led us to develop a specific package of support for both SMEs and start-ups.”

Robert Barnard said: “It has always been my vision to offer the best-in-class service to clients and to be the corporate debt recovery law firm of choice. Excello Law listened to my ambitions to launch my own firm and have supported me at every step. I have exciting plans to build and grow Roberts Law through my partnership with Excello Law.”

Over the last few years, Excello has supported law firms including Jayes Collier – a specialist entertainment and creative industries practice; Lowry Legal – a boutique family law firm in Manchester; 458 Law – a corporate firm focusing on e-commerce mergers and acquisitions; and Preston Law - focused on dispute resolution and insolvency services.

Excello Law also provided a complete law firm infrastructure for the launch of PGMBM (now Pogust Goodhead) in the UK, which has become one of the largest group litigation firms in the country and is now registered as a standalone firm providing access to justice for millions of consumers including recent successes against VW, British Airways and the world’s largest mining company, BHP.