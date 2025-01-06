Excello Law launches Ocean Legal

Excello Law has expanded its innovative ‘House of Brands’ with the launch of Ocean Legal, a boutique marine law firm founded by experienced marine lawyers Jennie Harris and Lucy Goff. This marks the 11th addition to Excello’s rapidly growing network of entrepreneurial firms, reinforcing its commitment to supporting specialist legal practices.

A Tailored Marine Law Offering

Ocean Legal represents a new direction for marine law, offering transparent fixed-fee pricing in contrast to traditional billable hours. The firm will provide a comprehensive suite of services to a diverse client base, including marine insurers, lenders, yacht owners, dealers and brokers, shipyards, ports, and harbour authorities.

The co-founders bring a wealth of experience, having previously worked together at LA Marine. Jennie Harris explained their motivation for launching Ocean Legal: “After working with Lucy for over eight years, we’ve seen first-hand the unique challenges and opportunities within the marine industry. We founded Ocean Legal to deliver a more personalised and results-driven approach, moving away from the traditional hourly billing model. By offering fixed pricing upfront, our clients gain clarity and confidence, and we focus on providing tailored solutions that genuinely add value to their projects and businesses.”

Backed by Excello’s ‘House of Brands’

Ocean Legal is trading under Excello Law and benefits from the firm’s robust infrastructure, including capital investment, marketing, PR, HR, and operational management. Excello’s House of Brands, which includes successful firms such as Lowry Legal and Roberts Law, provides entrepreneurial lawyers with the tools and support needed to launch their own ventures.

Lucy Goff highlighted the advantages of Excello’s support: “Partnering with Excello Law has allowed us to set up Ocean Legal quickly and efficiently, giving us the flexibility to focus on what we do best - serving our clients. Through Excello Law, we have access to a network of experienced lawyers across commercial, tax, real estate, and employment law, enabling us to offer a full-service legal solution. Combined with our expertise in the marine industry, this partnership ensures we can deliver innovative and comprehensive legal support to meet our clients’ needs.”

Encouraging Legal Entrepreneurship

Excello Law’s unique model is designed to empower entrepreneurial lawyers to establish their own brands under its umbrella. Chief Operating Officer Jo Losty commented: “Our House of Brands is designed for entrepreneurial lawyers like Lucy and Jennie. They wanted to build something special in the market and have a bold ambition for Ocean Legal.

“We are committed to supporting entrepreneurial lawyers. Excello Law is the only law firm that allows lawyers to set up their own brands as a trading name of Excello Law. We support them all the way through the start-up and growth of their business. It's inspiring to see a growing number of ambitious lawyers like Lucy and Jennie redefining legal practice by building client-focused services their own way.”

Ocean Legal’s Vision

With its launch, Ocean Legal signals a new chapter in marine law, focused on client clarity and personalised service. By embracing fixed-fee pricing and leveraging Excello Law’s extensive resources, the firm is positioned to offer comprehensive legal support tailored to the unique demands of the marine industry.

This partnership not only reflects the dynamic evolution of the legal sector but also underscores Excello Law’s role as a leader in fostering innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among lawyers.