Excello Law has expanded its pioneering House of Brands with the launch of G&G Law, a boutique family law practice situated in Holborn, London, founded in partnership with skilled family lawyers Neil Graham and Natasha Grande. G&G Law is the 13th firm to join Excello Law’s innovative platform, designed for entrepreneurial lawyers to establish their own practices while receiving full operational support and infrastructure from Excello. The firm will provide a comprehensive range of family law services, focusing on high-value financial remedy cases, intricate international family matters, and private children proceedings. With over twenty-five years of experience, Neil Graham, a former partner at Grayfords, is recognised as a leading partner in The Legal 500, renowned for his expertise in complex, high-net-worth family law cases. Natasha Grande, previously a Partner and Head of the Family Team at Wilsons, is noted in Spears 2025 indices as a rising star, also receiving accolades in The Legal 500 and Chambers as “one to watch” and “up and coming.” Grande stated: “Neil and I share a commitment to providing clear, strategic guidance through emotionally and financially complex situations. Launching G&G Law in partnership with Excello Law allows us to focus on delivering the bespoke, high-quality advice our clients need, knowing that we have the support and backing of Excello.” Graham added: “Family law clients deserve a service that is deeply personal and expertly executed. At G&G Law, we’re creating a firm where clients feel truly supported and where complex cases are handled with precision, empathy and discretion.” Excello Law’s Chief Operating Officer, Jo Losty, expressed enthusiasm about G&G Law’s integration into their House of Brands, noting that it is the seventh brand launched this year, bringing the total to 13. She remarked: “Our House of Brands gives talented entrepreneurial lawyers like Natasha and Neil the platform and freedom to launch firms that reflect their identity, values and approach. G&G Law is a perfect example of that in action.” G&G Law joins numerous other vibrant legal brands under the Excello umbrella, including Ionic Legal, Lowry Legal, Roberts Law, and Ocean Legal.