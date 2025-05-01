Excello Law has welcomed its 12th firm to its ‘House of Brands’, announcing the launch of boutique corporate law firm Elevate Legal in partnership with renowned corporate lawyer Matt Cook (pictured). Operating from Plymouth, Elevate Legal aims to deliver commercial legal services to clients throughout the UK, capitalising on Cook's significant experience in the sector. With over 18 years at Bright Legal, where he held the position of Head of Corporate, Cook has established a reputation for excellence in corporate governance, mergers, acquisitions and related legal matters.

Joining Cook in this new venture is corporate solicitor Sasha Williams, who previously collaborated with him at Bright Solicitors. This strategic addition reflects Excello Law's ongoing commitment to fostering new legal practices while providing a solid foundation through its extensive infrastructure. Elevate Legal will benefit from Excello's resources, which include marketing, public relations, human resources, and operational management, ensuring that the firm can maintain focus on client needs while managing growth effectively.

Jo Losty, COO of Excello Law, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership saying "We are delighted to welcome Elevate Legal to our House of Brands. Their expertise, professionalism, and client-centred approach align perfectly with our values." This sentiment is echoed by Cook, who stated, "I am delighted to partner with Excello Law and take Elevate Legal to the next stage of its journey." He emphasised the firm’s commitment to understanding clients' objectives, adding that the goal is to “provide exceptional legal services that empower businesses to thrive.”

Elevate Legal is dedicated to offering tailored legal solutions that adapt to the evolving landscape of business, supporting clients through complex corporate transactions and strategic legal challenges. With its innovative and personalised approach, the firm is set to make an impressive mark in the corporate law sector.