National law firm Excello Law is thrilled to announce the recruitment of new partners David Cooper and Andrew Cox to its Birmingham team. Previously the founding partners of the business and employment boutique firm Cox Cooper, their addition notably enhances Excello's presence in the Midlands market. This move underscores the firm's appeal to experienced lawyers seeking the benefits of its fee-share structure.

Andrew Cox, a seasoned corporate and employment specialist, has provided guidance to SMEs and senior individuals throughout the Midlands on issues ranging from company formation to eventual sale. David Cooper possesses extensive expertise in commercial dispute resolution and employment law; he especially focuses on settlement agreements and often serves as an independent adviser for employers.

Since launching its Birmingham office in 2019, Excello Law has experienced remarkable growth. What began as a modest team of four has blossomed into a robust practice of 30 lawyers by 2025, marking an impressive 650% increase over six years. Joanne Losty, COO of Excello Law, remarks, “We are pleased to welcome David and Andrew to Excello. Their experience in employment, company and commercial law complements and reinforces our fast-expanding team in the Midlands.”

Excello’s journey from a small operation to a regional powerhouse is noteworthy. The firm’s current Midlands team includes well-established specialists like Sarah King and Robert Sprake. The Birmingham office's initial growth saw Richard Osborn, with over 20 years of real estate and development experience, join along with contentious construction expert Stephen Belshaw. The firm further solidified its regional presence by opening its Leicester office in 2021, and more recently welcomed five new partners to enhance its Midlands operations in 2023.

The firm’s expansion shows no signs of slowing, with appointments such as employment lawyer John Dormer and corporate lawyer Jaspreet Lyall strengthening the regional team. Joanne Losty emphasises that “Our growth across the Midlands is a direct result of the outstanding commitment and talent of our lawyers.” She adds that collaboration within the firm’s national network has contributed to their success, including being named to the University of Leicester's panel.

With flourishing offices in Birmingham and Leicester, combined with a strong consultant lawyer community and the development of boutique practices through its innovative House of Brands strategy, Excello Law has asserted itself as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic law firms in the Midlands. The firm remains dedicated to further investment and expansion, continually welcoming exceptional lawyers into its community.