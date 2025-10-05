Leading fee-share law firm Excello Law is experiencing impressive growth, having welcomed five senior lawyers in the past two months. These appointments span various sectors including commercial law, dispute resolution, insolvency, construction, and real estate, raising the firm's headcount to 210 lawyers and reflecting a 17% increase since August 2024.

Holly O’Farrell has joined Excello’s Manchester office, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge in construction and engineering. Having begun her career at Clyde & Co and subsequently moving to Weightmans and JMW, she has developed a focus on digital infrastructure and significant projects, advising on both contentious and non-contentious construction issues, including a £750 million logistics park in Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Gaynor Williams is set to enhance the Liverpool office with her extensive 28 years of experience in debt recovery, civil litigation, and insolvency. In addition to her client responsibilities, Gaynor volunteers with the Liverpool Law Clinic, aiding law students in providing crucial access to justice in the community.

Adrien Herbert, who joins the Southport team, is an accomplished commercial lawyer with a robust in-house background. His expertise covers diverse sectors such as IT, media, and telecommunications, with a client list that includes multinational communications corporations and SMEs in various industries like education and industrial equipment.

Sarah Oakley has also joined as a dispute resolution partner based in Bournemouth, where she will focus on property litigation and related disputes. Lastly, in London, Nirav Shah brings his specialisation in secured finance and property, aiming to bolster Excello’s practice in these areas.

This strategic expansion follows the recent launch of Excello’s 13th House of Brands firm, G&G Law, a boutique family law practice in London set up in collaboration with renowned family lawyers Neil Graham and Natasha Grande. Additionally, the firm has marked its first international expansion this year, opening offices in California, Dubai, and Northern Ireland.

Jo Losty, COO of Excello, expressed excitement about the new appointments, stating “Our ongoing growth, both through high-calibre senior lawyers joining Excello and through the expansion of our House of Brands platform, demonstrates the strength of our offering. We provide lawyers with the autonomy and support they need to thrive, whether that’s as consultant lawyers within Excello or as entrepreneurs building their own brands with our backing. We’re thrilled that so many talented professionals continue to choose Excello.”