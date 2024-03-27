Excello law enhances North West presence with employment and commercial partner

Excello Law, renowned for its innovative fee-sharing model, has bolstered its ranks in the North West with the addition of Janne Fitzimmons to its team of lawyers. With a wealth of expertise in employment law, Janne's arrival further cements Excello Law's substantial footprint in the region.

Janne embarked on her legal journey with a prestigious training contract at Olswang in London, marking the beginning of a career spanning more than 20 years. Her diverse experience includes roles in private practice and in-house capacities, with stints at distinguished firms such as DWF, Hill Dickinson, and EY Riverview Law.

Julie Mogan, Regional Director for Excello Law in the North West, expressed her excitement about Janne joining the team, emphasizing the value her experience brings to clients. Julie stated that Janne's addition underscores Excello Law's commitment to attracting top legal talent nationwide and reinforces the firm's position as a leading player in the North West legal market.

Janne Fitzimmons shared her perspective on joining Excello Law, citing the firm's alignment with the evolving legal landscape. She recognized Excello Law's dedication to excellence and integrity, along with its supportive framework, as key factors in her decision. Janne highlighted the autonomy and flexibility offered by the firm, enabling her to balance her role as a Partner with her responsibilities as a devoted mother to three daughters.

Janne's recruitment underscores Excello Law's ongoing pursuit of top-tier legal professionals and its dedication to delivering outstanding legal services. With offices spanning the UK, including strategic locations in Manchester, Liverpool, and Chester, Excello Law continues to expand its reach and capabilities, offering clients access to exceptional legal expertise.