Excello Law Northern Ireland is celebrating its first anniversary, marked by the addition of David Wilson, a new partner, to its team in Belfast. Wilson, a property specialist renowned for his expertise in landlord and tenant matters along with the acquisition and disposal of various properties, is expected to significantly enhance the firm's real estate practice. His notable achievements include advising on the recent sale of the Delacherois Estate in Donaghadee to well-regarded house developer Lotus Homes for a substantial seven-figure sum. This sale included lands approved for residential development and a historic Manor House, which indicates Wilson’s strong reputation in the sector.

Wilson's arrival coincides with the expansion of Excello's office space in Belfast City Centre, enhancing the firm's capacity to cater to a growing clientele. The new office at Eagle Star House is described as the “first truly design-led flexible workspace” in Northern Ireland, proudly holding the Platinum Wired Certification. This expansion reflects the firm’s commitment to providing an exceptional working environment for its team.

Having more than twenty years of experience, Wilson joins a team managed by Gregory Martin, the Northern Ireland Managing Partner. Martin expressed his excitement about Wilson's joining, stating, “We are very pleased to welcome David Wilson into our Real Estate team as we continue to expand in Northern Ireland.” In the past year since Excello launched in Northern Ireland, the firm's headcount has grown steadily, with more announcements expected as the year progresses.

Excello has established itself as a leading fee-share practice, not only in Northern Ireland but across the UK and internationally, with locations in Dubai and the USA. The firm is known for its innovative fee-share model, which offers lawyers the freedom to run their own practices while benefiting from solid operational support and a robust referral network. With record annual turnover reaching £30.5 million in 2025, Excello continues to grow impressively, boasting over 270 lawyers worldwide and strategically expanding its service offerings with multiple House of Brands practices.