Leading new model law firm Excello Law has announced record financial results, marking another year of strong growth and expansion both in the UK and internationally. Annual turnover rose to £30.5 million by year end 31 May 2025 – an increase of 26.6% on the previous twelve months. Total turnover has grown 170% overall since 2022. Excello Law has 270 lawyers worldwide as of October 2025, more than double the 2020 headcount.

Of the firm’s 216 partners, 105 (49%) are women, reflecting Excello’s longstanding commitment to equality and inclusion at senior levels. This year has marked Excello’s first international expansion with offices opened in California and Dubai, as well as a new office in Belfast. The growing firm, one of the first fee-share law firms to be launched in the UK when it was founded by George Bisnought in 2009, is not funded through private equity.

Net profit in 2025 was £731,000, reinforcing Excello’s position as one of the UK’s most successful and innovative dispersed law firms. Excello’s structure offers multiple tailored entry routes: from fee-share partnerships and team transitions to the creation of new, independently branded firms within its unique House of Brands model. This flexibility allows lawyers to shape their own journeys, supported by Excello’s established reputation, technology and offices.

Most recently, Three Points Law, a pioneering tech-enabled firm specialising in sports, technology and IP law, was launched in partnership with former Mischon de Reya lawyers Simon Leaf and Tom Murray. Of the 14 law firms in Excello’s House of Brands, eight were founded in 2025. George Bisnought, Excello’s founder and Chief Executive, commented on these results, “Our continued success and long-term sustainable growth are down to the exceptional calibre of our lawyers and the strength of our model. At Excello, individuality is our greatest asset. We provide an environment where lawyers are free to lead their practice, supported by world-class infrastructure designed around their goals. We recruit only highly experienced lawyers who value autonomy, excellence and entrepreneurship. Our success shows that when you truly listen to people, support their ambitions and remove the barriers of traditional law, excellence follows naturally.”

Excello Law’s ‘Excello 360’ support model provides every lawyer with tailored access to a full law firm infrastructure, including a dedicated team of more than 40 professionals in compliance, finance, IT and marketing. The firm also offers support with business development and transition assistance, ensuring lawyers can focus on their clients from day one. Collaboration is at the heart of the Excello community: 42% of new client matters are generated through internal referrals, supported by the firm’s Director of Community, who fosters cross-practice connections