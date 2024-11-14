Exam writers challenge Cambridge on employment status

Twelve exam writers at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (CUP&A) have filed a legal claim challenging their employment status, backed by the Society of Authors (SoA). The claim alleges that the writers, who have been working with CUP&A for years, should have been classified as "workers," entitling them to rights such as holiday pay and other employment protections. Many of these claims trace back as far as three decades, highlighting a longstanding issue in how exam writers have been treated under historic contracts.

In April 2024, CUP&A presented the writers with new contracts officially recognizing them as "workers." However, the authors argue that the contract changes, which included setting holiday pay at 12.07% and reducing hourly rates for some tasks, resulted in a net pay cut for many. They claim the university required them to sign the contracts to continue receiving work, placing them in a difficult position and compromising their earnings.

Ryan Bradshaw, the solicitor representing the writers, stated, “These exam writers have been denied fundamental rights that should have been afforded to them all along. The adjustments made by CUP&A under the guise of belatedly complying with their legal obligations were, in reality, a thinly veiled pay cut.”

Sarah Burton, Deputy Chief Executive of the SoA, criticized CUP&A's approach. “Our members are longstanding and committed exam writers for CUP&A, and to effectively compel them to sign new contracts which obliged them to take what amounts to a pay cut is shocking and unfair,” she said. Burton emphasized that these writers are integral to CUP&A’s operations and should have been receiving worker protections from the outset.

The case seeks to rectify the writers’ employment status and ensure they receive due compensation and fair treatment for their work at CUP&A.