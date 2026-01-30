Michael Thomson, the former Chief Executive Officer of the failed investment firm London Capital & Finance Plc (LCF), along with his wife Debbie Thomson, have admitted to breaching a restraint order on several occasions. The couple was held in contempt of court following an application from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which is currently investigating suspected fraud and money laundering associated with LCF.

The restraint order was put in place to preserve their assets while the SFO’s investigation is ongoing. Michael Thomson admitted to recklessly breaching the order on two occasions, whereas Debbie acknowledged four separate breaches. Investigators found that the Thomsons had received a £2,000 holiday refund and sold various personal items, including a hot tub and horse saddles, amounting to nearly £5,800.

These infractions occurred while Michael was already serving a suspended sentence for a previous breach, where £95,000 was transferred to his wife in an attempt to hide funds from authorities. The SFO is currently examining the activities of LCF, which resulted in approximately 11,000 investors losing over £237 million from 2014 to 2019.

Michael and Debbie Thomson are scheduled for sentencing on 12th March. Paul Napper, Head of Proceeds of Crime and International Assistance Division, stated that this is the second instance of the Serious Fraud Office successfully holding Michael Thomson in contempt, emphasising the agency’s commitment to act decisively against any non-compliance with restraint orders.