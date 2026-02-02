Zaid, previously head of King & Spalding’s Saudi banking and finance practice, is the firm's 31st lateral partner hire in the last year, joining colleagues Mike Rainey and Asal Saghari who have also recently made the transition from King & Spalding.

With nearly three decades of experience advising clients in Saudi Arabia, Zaid brings a wealth of expertise to complex financial and restructuring transactions, with a primary focus on Shari’ah-compliant and conventional financing. He counsels lenders, borrowers, and sponsors across a variety of transactions, as well as representing both debtors and creditors in bankruptcy procedures.

Zaid's contributions to the legal industry have not gone unnoticed as legal directories such as Chambers Global, Legal 500, and IFLR1000 rank him among the leading lawyers in Saudi banking and finance. His meticulous attention to detail has earned him the reputation of a “go-to” legal adviser, noted for his deep market knowledge and forward-thinking approach.

Tawfiq Tabba, Managing Partner, Middle East, Eversheds Sutherland, commented that Zaid’s appointment epitomises the firm’s strategy to enhance capabilities tailored to client needs in a rapidly evolving Middle East. Zaid’s market insight will play a pivotal role in addressing increasingly complex challenges presented by economic diversification and client demands.

Furthermore, Zeid Hannina, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance, Middle East, emphasised that Zaid’s hiring represents a crucial development in forming a powerhouse transactional team in the region, thus reinforcing the firm’s capability to guide clients through intricate financing transactions with both regional and international implications.

Mohammed AlDhabaan, Chairman of Mohammed AlDhabaan & Partners Eversheds Sutherland, shared that Zaid’s technical excellence enhances the firm’s capacity to deliver innovative solutions that aid clients in capitalising on growth opportunities amid economic shifts in the Middle East.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Zaid remarked that joining Eversheds Sutherland during this pivotal time is particularly exciting, highlighting the firm’s robust presence both locally and globally as a pivotal platform for clients navigating opportunities with confidence.

In addition to Zaid's notable appointment, Steve Jennings, M&A Partner, will bolster Eversheds Sutherland’s Riyadh corporate presence, collaborating with the on-ground team while continuing to lead high-profile cross-border mandates. Steve's extensive 13 years of experience in the region and established client network will further enhance the firm’s capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

As part of its ongoing strategy, Eversheds Sutherland continues to expand its Corporate Finance practice, welcoming numerous partners over the last year, and solidifying its position as a leader in the market.