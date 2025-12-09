Eversheds Sutherland enhances its Ireland practice with the appointments of tax partner Robert Dever and employment partner Mary Gavin

Eversheds Sutherland has made significant appointments in its practice in Ireland, reflecting its ambitious growth strategy. Robert Dever re-joins the firm as a tax partner after a successful stint at Pinsent Masons, where he led the tax practice in Dublin. Bringing vast experience, Dever advises large domestic and multinational corporations on complex corporate tax issues including M&A transactions and cross-border tax planning. His return represents "a powerful endorsement of the strength of our integrated platform," says Simon Gamlin, underscoring Dever's trusted adviser reputation.

Also joining the firm is Mary Gavin, previously a partner at Ogier Ireland LLP, who brings nearly two decades of experience in employment law. Gavin advises a range of national and multinational clients on employment matters, including litigation and restructuring. Diane Gilhooley highlights that with the complexities businesses face in employment, Mary’s "exceptional litigation and advisory experience" will be instrumental in delivering innovative solutions to clients across the region.

These appointments coincide with the recent integration of Eversheds Sutherland’s Ireland and Northern Ireland practices into its International business, which bolsters the firm's position in a key jurisdiction. Alexander Niethammer stresses Ireland's importance for clients with cross-border operations and the impact of these appointments on the firm's capability to provide high-quality, seamless advice.

Pamela O'Neill, the Dublin Managing Partner, expresses excitement about welcoming both Dever and Gavin, stating their expertise "will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our team." Both partners share a commitment to facilitating their clients' success in an increasingly global market. Gavin states, "I’m thrilled to join Eversheds Sutherland at such a pivotal time for the firm in Ireland," while Dever comments on the significance of Ireland being an "important hub for multinational investment."

With a record-breaking year for Eversheds Sutherland, having welcomed 28 lateral partners in 2025, these appointments mark a milestone in the firm's commitment to building market-leading capabilities in Ireland.