Eversheds Sutherland (International) has announced a strategic partnership with Harvey AI, naming it the firm’s general GenAI legal assistant. This collaboration aims to bolster the firm’s service delivery, promising significant benefits for both legal teams and clients. An initial group of 350 lawyers will gain immediate access to Harvey, with a full rollout set to begin in May 2026.

Keith Froud, Co-Global CEO and International CEO at Eversheds Sutherland, highlighted the firm’s innovative history, stating that “Eversheds Sutherland was an early adopter of legal AI, having embedded it into various products over 10 years ago.” He acknowledged that while there have been advancements in GenAI legal assistants, “it was our view at that time that the technology had not yet reached the level of maturity required to deliver meaningful benefits.” After a thorough trial period with Harvey, Froud expressed optimism for the partnership, affirming that “the time is right to make this significant investment across the International business to sit alongside our other legal tech tools.”

Rachel Broquard, Service Excellence Partner at Eversheds Sutherland, spoke on the positive outcomes from the pilot phase with Harvey. “Our legal GenAI pilot phase, in partnership with Harvey and our 350+ lawyers and selected clients, produced clear benefits to help our people and technology to work together.” She praised the speed and effectiveness of Harvey’s outputs, stating that it “centred around workflow automation, contract review, legal drafting and data analysis.” Broquard is enthusiastic about integrating Harvey as a vital resource for all lawyers and trainees in the coming months.

Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey, expressed excitement over the collaboration, commenting that "Harvey is honoured to be part of Eversheds Sutherland’s investment in AI and the firm's 'Year of AI' initiative." He also looks forward to supporting the international rollout, appreciating the firm’s “thoughtful and forward-thinking approach to leveraging AI for impact.” As Eversheds Sutherland embraces this technological evolution, the firm’s commitment to enhancing its client service offerings through AI is clear, setting the stage for a forward-looking legal industry.