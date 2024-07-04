Eversheds Sutherland LLP strengthens projects and construction team with new partner and of counsel

Ireland’s largest and most established global law firm, Eversheds Sutherland LLP, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Partner and a new Of Counsel to its growing Projects and Construction team.

New Partner: Kim O’Neill Starting on 1 July, Kim O’Neill joins the Projects and Construction Group at Eversheds Sutherland's Dublin office. With nearly a decade of experience from another large Irish corporate firm, Kim brings extensive expertise in construction, infrastructure, and energy projects. She advises on procurement, initiation, and execution of projects and resolves related disputes. Her focus areas include renewables, communications, strategic infrastructure, and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Kim also guides developers on large-scale commercial and residential construction and assists in acquisitions and funding of such projects.

Kim’s notable projects include advising international property funds on residential and commercial ventures across Ireland, aspects of the Metrolink Project, concluding a contract for a new paediatric hospital, the proposed Codling Wind Park offshore wind farm, and constructing an energy provider’s power plant for a data center.

New Of Counsel: Chelsey O’Doherty In June, Chelsey O’Doherty joined the Projects and Construction team as Of Counsel. With over six years’ experience, Chelsey specializes in advising on the lifecycle of large infrastructure projects, particularly in energy construction and M&A involving wind, solar, battery storage, and hydrogen projects. She also covers social, transport, and digital infrastructure projects, including concessions and PPPs. Chelsey is recognized as a key lawyer in the Legal 500 International Directory 2023 for Projects and PPAs and a ‘Rising Star’ in Project Development by the IFLR1000 Legal Guide 2023.

These appointments are part of Eversheds Sutherland’s strategy to bolster its Projects and Construction team, following earlier additions this year, including Seán Scally as Partner and Head of Energy, and Alice Normoyle as Solicitor. These moves reinforce the team’s market-leading position.

Leadership Remarks Alan Connell, Managing Partner of Eversheds Sutherland Ireland, commented on the appointments:

“Our Projects and Construction offering is particularly vibrant and progressive, addressing critical areas like infrastructure, housing, renewable energy projects, and ESG. As Ireland's largest full-service international law practice and a global top 10 law firm, our success hinges on anticipating and exceeding our clients’ needs.

"Kim and Chelsey’s industry-leading expertise enhances our talented Projects and Construction Group, strengthening our market-leading service for domestic and international clients. I am delighted to welcome them and wish them great success in their new roles.”

These senior additions demonstrate Eversheds Sutherland's commitment to growth and maintaining a strong position in the legal market, serving as a standout legal partner in key sectors.