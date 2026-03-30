Eversheds Sutherland continues its upward growth trajectory by welcoming Simon Borhan and Craig Looker as partners in its UK Pensions team. Simon joins the London office from Linklaters, bringing with him a wealth of experience across the full range of pensions work. His expertise caters to large and complex schemes, serving employers, insurers, and asset managers alike. Simon has a keen focus on investment and scheme endgame matters, adeptly navigating de-risking solutions, management of illiquid assets, and investment governance, including for defined contribution schemes. He contributes significantly to the sector, holding positions on multiple advisory groups and committees.

Craig, re-joining the firm in the Leeds office from DLA Piper, brings over seventeen years of extensive pensions experience. He has worked on defined benefit scheme management and complex projects, as well as navigating significant de-risking transactions. His background also includes advising on public sector pensions, focusing on contractors and government clients with an emphasis on outsourcing and transportation matters.

Jeremy Goodwin, Head of Pensions at Eversheds Sutherland, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments saying “We are thrilled to welcome Simon to Eversheds Sutherland and equally thrilled to welcome Craig back at this exciting stage of the firm’s growth.” He highlighted Simon's unique experience in investment and endgame matters as vital for meeting increasing client demands, while Craig’s technical reputation is invaluable.

Simon Borhan shared his excitement upon joining, stating “I am absolutely delighted to join Eversheds Sutherland at such an important moment for the pensions industry.” He appreciates the firm’s collaborative culture and strong market reputation. Craig Looker echoed similar sentiments about returning to the firm where he began his career, declaring “It is a real pleasure to return to Eversheds Sutherland.” He looks forward to further enhancing the team’s profile and delivering high-quality advice to clients.

Diane Gilhooley, Global Head of Employment, Labour and Pensions Group, commented on the new additions saying “I am delighted to welcome Simon and Craig, reinforcing our commitment to strengthening our national pensions offering.” She noted their impressive technical skills and client-focused approaches as crucial in advancing the firm’s position in an evolving pensions landscape.

These latest appointments follow a series of strategic partner hires expected to continue into 2025 and 2026, showcasing Eversheds Sutherland's commitment to investing in top-tier talent and expanding its global Employment, Labour, and Pensions capabilities.