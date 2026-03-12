Eversheds Sutherland has enhanced its global disputes capabilities with the addition of Michiel Coenraads as a Partner in the Netherlands and Teresa Hitchcock as a Senior Consultant in their Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) team based in Leeds. Both appointments come from DLA Piper, drawing on vast experience in regulatory, environmental, corporate disputes, and international arbitration. Coenraads has over two decades of expertise in resolving complex cross-border disputes, primarily focusing on the Energy & Natural Resources sector. His prior role at DLA Piper involved heading the International Arbitration practice in Amsterdam, and he has been recognised as a leading figure in litigation and international arbitration by Chambers and Legal500.

Regarding his new role, Michiel Coenraads stated, “I am delighted to be joining Eversheds Sutherland. The firm’s international platform, collaborative culture and strategic focus on cross border disputes provide an ideal environment to further develop my practice. I look forward to working closely with Marie-Hélène Berghuijs and other colleagues in the Netherlands and across the global Litigation & Dispute Management team.” Marie-Hélène Berghuijs welcomed him, saying, “Michiel’s arrival marks an exciting moment for our disputes practice in the Netherlands. His international perspective, sector insight and pragmatic approach will strengthen our ability to support clients.” Joos Hellert also praised Coenraads, emphasising how his experience adds significant strength to the firm’s cross-border litigation offerings.

Teresa Hitchcock joins Eversheds Sutherland with a strong reputation in environmental law, product stewardship, and health & safety matters. Her career has spanned regulatory roles in local government as well as advising major corporates and public bodies on compliance issues. Recognised across four Chambers UK practice areas, including a Band 1 ranking for Planning & Environment, her expertise includes contaminated land and food regulatory issues. Teresa expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am really excited to join Eversheds Sutherland’s EHS team. The firm’s strong reputation in regulatory and disputes work, combined with its international reach, offers a fantastic opportunity to support clients on the full range of environment, product stewardship, food safety and health & safety issues.”

Paul Verrico, Global Head of Environment, Health and Safety at Eversheds Sutherland, acknowledged Hitchcock's exceptional background, noting, “Her experience, including time as a senior regulator, enhances our ability to support clients at a time of rapidly evolving environmental, product safety and health & safety requirements. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.” These strategic appointments underline the firm’s commitment to enhancing its global disputes capability and furthering its expert offerings in the UK and Europe. Mark Davenport, the Global Co-Head of Litigation and Dispute Management, concluded, “Teresa and Michiel bring outstanding credentials and experience across two strategically important areas of our global disputes practice. Their appointments support our continued commitment to providing integrated, cross border solutions to clients navigating increasingly complex regulatory and contentious landscapes.”