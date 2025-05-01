The firm has made several key promotions across various levels, including four new Partners. Aonghus McClafferty, Corrina Cassidy, Chelsey O’Doherty, and Nuala Maguire have all been elevated to Partner, showcasing their exceptional contributions in their respective areas of expertise.

In the Dispute Resolution & Litigation team, Aonghus McClafferty has built a strong reputation in commercial litigation, especially dealing with large-scale property disputes, shareholder and contractual issues. Aonghus has also guided clients through insolvency matters and represented them in debt recovery scenarios, acting for financial institutions in the appointment of receivers and aiding numerous companies through MVL/CVL procedures.

Corrina Cassidy’s extensive knowledge of commercial Real Estate positions her as a vital part of corporate and banking transactions. She negotiates complex real estate agreements for diverse property types, and her advisory work encompasses the acquisition, disposal, and management of Northern Irish and UK properties. Her adeptness in restructuring and refinancing property assets has been beneficial to the firm and its clients.

Chelsey O’Doherty is recognised for her focus on energy and infrastructure projects, with significant expertise in renewable energy assets, digital infrastructure, and transport developments. She provides essential advice on public-private partnerships, empowering developers and investors in navigating the construction, financing, and sale of energy projects, including wind and solar applications.

Nuala Maguire offers a profound understanding of construction and procurement law, advising both public and private sector clients. Her experience with various construction contracts, such as JCT and FIDIC, allows her to address complex joint ventures and real estate development agreements. Nuala also excels in negotiating commercial contracts regarding the supply of goods and services across sectors like IT and healthcare.

The firm has also recognised the contributions of Aoife Uí Mhaoilmhichíl, Liam Boyle, and Sophie Dudley, who have all been promoted to Of Counsel. Meanwhile, several Associates have advanced to Senior Associate, including Alison McSherry and Amritha Kumar, while colleagues like Ciaran Murdock and Sean Canavan have graduated from Solicitor to Associate.

Reflecting on the promotions, Managing Partner Alan Connell expressed pride in the firm’s commitment to investing in talent, stating that “these promotions across the firm represent the hard work, commitment to service excellence, and dedication of these talented colleagues.” He added, “I am delighted to announce our new Partner appointments and the strengthening of our expertise with these promotions across our practice areas. We wish them all the best in their new roles"