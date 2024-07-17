Estatesearch Supports the Alzheimer’s Society for Charity Challenge

Legal technology company Estatesearch has announced a fundraising effort for the Alzheimer’s Society by completing a five-million-step charity walk within six weeks. The distance covered will be equivalent to the span between their offices in Newmarket, Burgess Hill, and Toronto.

Jonathan Upton, CEO of Estatesearch, shared the motivation behind the challenge, stating, “As an organisation and one of the founders of the Vulnerable Banking Group, much of our work is about helping to protect vulnerable people. Our entire team completed Dementia Friends Training, which is an Alzheimer’s Society initiative, earlier this year and this inspired us to choose this important charity for our challenge.”

Operations Manager Mandy Hawkins also emphasised the personal impact of dementia, saying, “I had no personal experience with Dementia until my mum was diagnosed, therefore, I found the Dementia Friends training invaluable. It also offered insight into just how many people and families are affected and who live with Dementia on a daily basis. As a team, the training has meant we can better support our legal clients who often work closely with those affected and their families.”

The Estatesearch team will be divided into two groups, "Scrambled Legs" and "Chafing the Dream," using the ‘Big Challenge App’ to track their progress. Many participants will don Estatesearch branded socks as they work towards their fundraising goal.

The Alzheimer’s Society highlights the prevalence of dementia, noting that one in three people born in the UK today will be diagnosed with the condition in their lifetime, with 1.4 million people expected to be living with dementia by 2040. The charity funds research, provides support, and campaigns for change to stop dementia from devastating lives.

To support Estatesearch’s Big Team Challenge for the Alzheimer’s Society, donations can be made through their Just Giving page: Estatesearch Limited is fundraising for Alzheimer's Society.