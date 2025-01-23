Estate planning expert strengthens Yorkshire firm

Highly acclaimed estate planning specialist Paul Colman has joined Berwins as an Associate Director, enhancing the firm’s private client offering. Recognised by clients and industry authorities alike, Paul is known for simplifying complex estate planning needs and delivering accessible, effective solutions.

Paul expressed his enthusiasm, saying he is delighted to join Berwins during its growth phase. He highlighted the firm’s collaborative approach, noting how seamlessly teams work together, which he believes will significantly impact clients' lives.

Managing Director Danielle Day shared: “Paul’s expertise and ability to present legal concepts in an approachable way will profoundly benefit our clients.”

Paul will lead Berwins’ estate planning work alongside probate specialist Derek Hellawell. Derek stated this new dual leadership structure within the Life team will offer clients direct access to leaders in both estate planning and administration, enhancing service quality and care.

Photo - L-R Paul Colman, Danielle Day, Derek Hellawell (PR)