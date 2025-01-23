This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo

Estate planning expert strengthens Yorkshire firm

Appointments
Share:
Estate planning expert strengthens Yorkshire firm

By

Yorkshire law firm Berwins bolsters its Life team with the appointment of leading estate planning expert

Highly acclaimed estate planning specialist Paul Colman has joined Berwins as an Associate Director, enhancing the firm’s private client offering. Recognised by clients and industry authorities alike, Paul is known for simplifying complex estate planning needs and delivering accessible, effective solutions.

Paul expressed his enthusiasm, saying he is delighted to join Berwins during its growth phase. He highlighted the firm’s collaborative approach, noting how seamlessly teams work together, which he believes will significantly impact clients' lives.

Managing Director Danielle Day shared: “Paul’s expertise and ability to present legal concepts in an approachable way will profoundly benefit our clients.”

Paul will lead Berwins’ estate planning work alongside probate specialist Derek Hellawell. Derek stated this new dual leadership structure within the Life team will offer clients direct access to leaders in both estate planning and administration, enhancing service quality and care.

 

Photo - L-R Paul Colman, Danielle Day, Derek Hellawell (PR)