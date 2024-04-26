Essex Law Firm Birkett Long appoints Jennifer Tully as senior associate in commercial property team

Jennifer brings extensive expertise in land acquisition and disposals for housebuilders, landowners, and land promoters, with a particular focus on strategic land work, including conditional contracts, options, promotion agreements, collaboration agreements, and complex overage arrangements.

Known for her dedicated approach and commitment to delivering exceptional results, Jennifer sets herself apart by going above and beyond for her clients. Her passion for the legal sector was ignited during a visit to the European Parliament while pursuing her Modern Languages degree, leading her to pursue a career in commercial property law.

Throughout her career, Jennifer has demonstrated her prowess in providing asset management advice, including a notable project where she served as the lead associate for a national housebuilder in securing land for a new zero-carbon community in South Cambridgeshire. Her involvement in innovative agreement structures and large-scale strategic land business transactions underscores her capabilities and forward-thinking approach.

Jennifer's recent work includes the purchase of a significant site for a PLC housebuilder in Buckinghamshire, facilitating the development of a new settlement with over 700 residential units and accompanying infrastructure. Her ability to navigate complex negotiations and maintain positive relationships with stakeholders is a testament to her skill and professionalism.

Excited to join Birkett Long, Jennifer expressed her enthusiasm for contributing to the firm's renowned commercial property practice and its commitment to community service. Emma Wraight, Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate and Residential departments at Birkett Long, welcomed Jennifer's appointment, highlighting her extensive experience and valuable contributions to the Real Estate Development Team.

With a proactive approach to addressing challenges in the evolving commercial real estate sector, Jennifer's adaptability and dedication to her clients ensure she remains at the forefront of industry developments.