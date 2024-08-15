Ernesto Zedillo to keynote IBA conference

Ernesto Zedillo, Mexico’s 61st president (1994–2000), will deliver the keynote address at the Opening Ceremony of the International Bar Association (IBA) 2024 Annual Conference in Mexico City on Sunday, September 15. Zedillo, an advocate for the rule of law, emphasized its crucial role in economic development in a pre-recorded address available for viewing.

Currently, Zedillo is a Senior Fellow at Yale University and a member of The Elders, a group of global leaders committed to promoting peace, justice, and human rights. He also served on the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) in 2020, analyzing the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IBA Annual Conference, running from September 15 to 20, is a premier event for the international legal community. It will take place at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, bringing together thousands of legal professionals, business leaders, and government representatives from over 100 countries. The conference will be conducted in English.