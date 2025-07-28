The ‘Arc Mouse’, created by Lois Moore, a final year Product Design BSc student at Sheffield Hallam University, has been awarded first place in Bolt Burdon Kemp’s Design the Change competition 2025. The initiative, held for the fourth year, invites UK-based university students to conceptualise products that can significantly enhance the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries. Bolt Burdon Kemp, a law firm dedicated to supporting those affected by spinal cord injuries, sought designs that are not only innovative but also practical.

Lois's creation is an adaptable computer mouse tailored for users with tetraplegia, a condition stemming from spinal injuries that paralyses all four limbs and complicates tasks needing fine motor skills. “When I first received the email to say I was the winner I was shocked but also excited,” she shared, expressing her joy at the recognition of her work aimed at breaking down barriers in technology access for people with spinal conditions.

The Arc Mouse features a unique ergonomic design consisting of two parts. One component serves as a clickable button that can be leaned on to engage with computer programmes, while the other is a 'tracker' that facilitates cursor movement across a screen. The tracker can be employed with various straps or used independently, relying on the user’s hand weight and the mouse's textured surface to optimize comfort and usability without the need for traditional gripping.

In addition to her cash prize of £5,000, Lois will also undertake a week-long placement at Cerebra's innovation centre in Wales. Cerebra is a charity that focuses on improving the lives of children with neurological conditions, and it aligns closely with the goals of Bolt Burdon Kemp’s initiative.

The competition also recognised Abbie Willgoose, another Sheffield Hallam final year Product Design student, who was awarded £2,500 for her design 'VIVEfree'. This multifunctional beauty tool enables those with diminished hand dexterity to apply beauty products independently. “I am honoured to have been selected as the runner-up,” Abbie stated, affirming the meaningful impact competitions like these have on aspiring designers.

Judges included industry experts such as Ian Hosking and Davey Jose, who assessed the designs based on their potential impact on daily life for those with disabilities. Victoria Oliver, Partner and Head of the Spinal Injury team at Bolt Burdon Kemp, stated that both Lois's and Abbie's designs effectively addressed everyday challenges arising from the lack of accessible tools.

“We believe our student competition joins a global conversation about the need for improved accessibility,” Victoria articulated, stressing the importance of design in promoting inclusivity. The designs are available for viewing on YouTube, showcasing the creativity and thoughtfulness put into products that do more than just serve a function — they aim to make life easier and more enjoyable for all.