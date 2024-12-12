Equiom appoints Naveed Shah CRO

Equiom Group has appointed Naveed Shah as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), tasking him with leading its Compliance and Risk Management function across its global operations. Naveed will focus on enhancing the firm’s risk strategy and ensuring its compliance framework aligns with international standards.

Extensive Expertise

Bringing nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, Naveed has a proven track record in managing regulatory and operational risk. Previously, he served as Head of UK & CEEMEA Compliance and Operational Risk at Bank of America, where he handled risk across complex international markets. His career also includes senior roles at Deloitte, HSBC, JP Morgan, and UBS, offering valuable insights into risk management in diverse financial environments.

Leadership Commentary

Jon Jennings, CEO of Equiom, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Naveed to Equiom. His deep expertise in compliance and operational excellence will enhance our ability to meet clients’ evolving needs while maintaining top-tier regulatory compliance.”

Naveed Shah expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating:

“I am excited to join Equiom and lead its global Risk and Compliance function. Equiom’s dedication to delivering bespoke solutions while adhering to stringent compliance standards resonates with me, and I look forward to contributing to its success in a dynamic regulatory landscape.”

About Equiom

Equiom is a global professional services firm specialising in trust and corporate services, with more than 45 years of experience supporting international corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and families. Operating in the UK, Crown Dependencies, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Equiom combines local expertise with global insight to provide innovative and tailored solutions for its clients’ investment, asset protection, and corporate needs.

Naveed’s appointment highlights Equiom’s commitment to operational excellence and its readiness to navigate evolving global compliance demands.