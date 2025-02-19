Epiq launches AI tool for HSR compliance

The new rules, designed to enhance competition, require companies to submit significantly more information, increasing compliance timelines from one to three days to around two to three weeks.

To address this challenge, Epiq has developed the HSR Discovery Services tool, featuring its first-of-its-kind AI-powered Discovery Assistant. This technology aims to streamline document review, improve accuracy, and reduce costs for pre-merger filings. Key capabilities include a chat-based Q&A interface that uncovers new information using natural language, automated tagging for responsiveness, privilege, and personal data, multilingual document analysis, and AI models trained exclusively on client data for enhanced security. The system can process up to 500,000 documents per hour, delivering more complete and consistent results while ensuring cost predictability.

Erin Toomey, Vice President, Global Investigations Practice Group, Legal Solutions, at Epiq, emphasised the importance of AI in adapting to the new regulations, stating "the Federal Trade Commission’s new HSR rules significantly increase the time, cost, and complexity in completing a pre-merger filing. What once took a few days can now stretch to weeks. AI-enabled tools are not just a convenience but a necessity in addressing this regulatory shift and cutting through the complexity. For businesses and legal teams, this isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about completing a filing with speed, accuracy, and cost predictability."

With global companies facing heightened compliance burdens, Epiq’s AI-driven solution provides a faster, more efficient approach to meeting the HSR Act’s new requirements, easing the regulatory strain on in-house legal teams.