Epigram completes management buy-out and new chapter

Epigram, a renowned global design agency specializing in the legal sector, has announced the successful completion of a management buy-out (MBO), marking a significant milestone in its evolution. The buy-out, which sees Susan Siddall acquire the shares of the agency’s founder, Nicky Owen, will propel the company into its next phase of growth.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1993 by Nicky Owen, Epigram quickly distinguished itself as a leading creative agency with a deep understanding of the legal sector. Over its three-decade history, the Manchester-headquartered firm has built a reputation for delivering high-quality design work tailored to the unique needs of law firms and other professional services.

Epigram's client roster includes some of the world's most prominent law firms, such as Linklaters, DWF LLP, DLA Piper, Addleshaw Goddard, Eversheds Sutherland, and Osborne Clarke. The firm has expanded its reach beyond the legal sector to collaborate with global brands like Knight Frank and Kraft Heinz.

Susan Siddall’s Leadership

Susan Siddall, who joined Epigram in 2018 as a legal marketing director, has been pivotal in the company’s recent success and diversification. Under her leadership, Epigram has broadened its client base, securing significant projects like the Cultural Campaign for the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Siddall has also spearheaded the company’s expansion into digital design and AI tools, further enhancing its service offerings.

The MBO represents the culmination of a succession plan initiated by Siddall. As the new sole owner and CEO, she is committed to maintaining the high standards and innovative spirit that have defined Epigram’s success. “I am pleased to announce the successful completion of this MBO, which marks the next stage in our growth journey,” Siddall said. “We remain dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative, and tailored design solutions. It is very much business as usual, and we will continue to operate with the same talented team, values, and culture.”

Nicky Owen’s Legacy and Transition

Nicky Owen, who has decided to retire from the business to focus on charitable endeavors, expressed confidence in Siddall’s ability to lead Epigram forward. “Having built Epigram from the ground up, it’s incredibly important to me that the company continues to thrive and grow. I have full trust in Susan's ability to build on the foundations we’ve laid together,” Owen said. “Her vision and dedication to both our clients and the team are exactly what Epigram needs to enter this next phase of growth.”

Looking Ahead

With Siddall at the helm, Epigram is poised to continue its trajectory of success and innovation. The management buy-out not only solidifies the firm's leadership but also positions it to further expand its influence and capabilities. Siddall’s commitment to driving the company’s success is evident, and she looks forward to achieving ambitious goals with the support of Epigram’s talented team.

Pannone Corporate LLP provided legal advice to Siddall, while Myerson Solicitors and accountants Mitchell Charlesworth advised Nicky Owen on the transaction.