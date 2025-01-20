Environment Agency chief regulator pushes reform

The Environment Agency’s (EA) Chief Regulator, Dr Jo Nettleton, has unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the need for a reformed regulatory framework to better safeguard communities, promote environmental protection, and foster business growth.

Published on 17 January 2025, the report underscores the successes and challenges faced by the EA in its oversight of more than 14,000 businesses. Notably, 93% of businesses are compliant with environmental permits, but a minority of reckless operators incurred £8.7 million in fines last year for violations impacting local communities.

Dr Nettleton has called for reforms to ensure the EA has “more teeth” to take decisive action against poor performers. She stated:

“We must balance supporting good businesses with regulation that firmly addresses those falling short of standards. Reforming the framework will enable us to protect communities and the environment for generations to come.”

Key Findings and Achievements

The report highlights several achievements, including:

Shutting down 63 illegal waste sites, reducing operational illegal sites to a record low of 344.

Preventing nearly 34,000 tonnes of waste from being illegally exported by waste criminals.

Enhancing digital permitting processes, halving application queues, and improving application quality.

However, significant challenges remain. The water industry’s performance has been particularly concerning, with five of nine water companies rated as requiring substantial improvement and a dramatic rise in recorded storm overflow spills, totalling 464,056 hours in 2024.

Driving Change in Regulation

The EA has launched initiatives such as the Water Industry Regulation Transformation Programme and is leveraging new powers under the Water (Special Measures) Bill to improve compliance and accountability. Dr Nettleton also advocates for a modernised regulatory framework, calling current legislation outdated and insufficient to address today’s environmental challenges.

Proposed changes include:

A simpler, agile framework allowing faster responses to environmental issues.

Greater innovation and value for money through streamlined processes and cost recovery.

Improved digital services, customer advice, and data-led decision-making.

Leadership’s Commitment

EA Chair Alan Lovell praised the report, stating:

“Our teams are committed to delivering better outcomes for the public and environment. This report is a reminder of both progress and the work ahead to ensure a robust regulatory system.”

Dr Nettleton concluded:

“With resilient funding and updated legislation, we can provide stronger protections, enhance services, and meet the evolving demands of environmental regulation.”

The EA’s commitment to modernising regulation signals a decisive step towards ensuring a sustainable future for both businesses and communities. For more details, the full report is available on the Environment Agency’s website.