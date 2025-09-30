Enviromena, a prominent UK independent power producer, has announced the appointment of Alistair Metcalfe as its new General Counsel. This move comes as the company strives to maintain its strong momentum in the renewable energy sector following a busy summer. Alistair Metcalfe brings over 15 years of extensive international legal experience in renewable energy, which will be instrumental in steering the company as it continues to expand. His background includes significant roles at Corre Energy, Statkraft, and Element Power, where he was involved in large-scale renewable projects spanning wind, solar, and energy storage solutions.

Prior to his role at Enviromena, Metcalfe served as General Counsel at Corre Energy, leading initiatives in long-duration energy storage (LDES) and large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) throughout Europe. His specialised experience has also seen him participate in high-profile transactions, such as the sale of Element Power and Statkraft’s acquisition of Solarcentury. Among his notable achievements is negotiating Europe’s first long-duration energy storage Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for an LDES project in the Netherlands.

Commenting on his new role, Alistair stated, “Enviromena has huge potential and an entrepreneurial mindset that really excites me. Over the last 15 years, I’ve been fortunate to work on renewable projects around the world, and I’m proud of the role I’ve played in helping contribute to the delivery of the energy transition. Joining Enviromena is a fantastic opportunity to apply that experience to a business that is growing rapidly and determined to make a real difference. I’m excited to work with the team in helping the company to reach its full potential.”

Chris Marsh, CEO of Enviromena, warmly welcomed the appointment. He remarked, “Alistair is a highly respected lawyer with a proven track record in renewables. His depth of experience across project development, M&A and energy infrastructure will be invaluable as Enviromena continues to grow its portfolio and strengthen its position as one of the UK’s leading clean energy companies. We’re delighted to have him join our senior leadership team.”

The summer months have been eventful for the Reading-based power producer, marked by the acquisition of three fully consented solar projects across the UK. Alistair underscored his commitment to the company’s mission by stating, “Fundamentally, I believe in what we are doing. I’ve got two children, and I care deeply about the legacy we leave for future generations. I’m proud to have contributed to turbines spinning, solar panels generating and batteries storing clean power, and I look forward to helping Enviromena expand its impact across the UK and Europe.”

Enviromena currently manages over 400MWp of renewable energy assets and has a growing development pipeline exceeding 3GW across the UK and Italy, highlighting its ambition to be at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.