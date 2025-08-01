Enoch Evans has taken a significant step forward today with the appointment of Stephen Nixon as the new Managing Partner, effective from Friday 1 August 2025. Steve, a noted specialist in litigation and dispute resolution, has been with the firm since 2008 when he began his career as a Trainee Solicitor. Rising through the ranks, he became a Partner in 2012, assuming the leadership role following David Evans, who has had a remarkable 40-year tenure at the firm. David joined Enoch Evans in 1985, eventually heading the commercial and corporate departments before stepping into the Managing Partner position in 2007.

In transitioning to the role of Senior Partner, David reflected on his long-standing contribution to the firm, expressing pride in what has been accomplished over the years and thanking the management team for their support. He noted, “I look forward to supporting Steve as he takes up his new role as Managing Partner by helping to ensure a smooth handover and retaining strategic input as Senior Partner.”

David also highlighted the various challenges faced during his leadership, particularly during significant events like two recessions and the Covid-19 pandemic. He stated, “I was particularly pleased with how we met the obstacles presented by Covid and came out of it with better working practices.” This period of adjustment, he noted, allowed the firm to innovate and embrace greater flexibility and the use of technology. Another positive milestone during his time was the opening of two new branch offices in Sutton Coldfield and Cannock, expanding the firm’s geographic presence.

Having celebrated its 140th anniversary last year, Enoch Evans is positioned for further growth under new leadership. Incoming Managing Partner Steve Nixon remarked, “The firm has quadrupled in size during David’s term as Managing Partner and we are very grateful to him for his outstanding years of service.” He emphasised a commitment to maintaining the firm’s trajectory of growth by focusing on talent development, which he considers vital for success moving forward.

Steve said, “Retaining and recruiting talented lawyers and staff is the best way to ensure that our clients receive the best possible technical advice.” He also plans to prioritise a positive workplace culture while optimising technology to support expansion and growth. Such initiatives align with the accolades received from clients, who appreciate the firm’s solid reputation for legal expertise and exceptional service, stating, “I have only ever received great support and expert considered advice from the Enoch Evans team.”