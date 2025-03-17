Energy attorney joins Hunton Tokyo

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has announced the appointment of energy and infrastructure attorney Nathaniel Rowe as a senior attorney in its Tokyo office, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in global project development and finance.

Rowe brings extensive experience advising Japanese sponsors, financial institutions, developers, and government entities on large-scale infrastructure and energy transactions. His practice also includes mergers and acquisitions, structured financings, and strategic investments, where he represents multinational corporations, investment banks, and private equity firms across multiple industries.

With over two decades of experience in Japan, Rowe is recognised for his deep understanding of the local market. A former Japanese Ministry of Education scholar, he has held roles in both private and public sectors, including the Energy and Natural Resources Finance Group at a Japanese bank. His industry expertise spans technology, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, financial services, consumer and retail, as well as energy, power, and infrastructure.

George Borovas, managing partner of Hunton’s Tokyo office, welcomed Rowe’s arrival, saying Nat brings a wealth of experience as a trusted and versatile advisor who is respected for his ability to help Japanese and international clients navigate complex legal issues on their energy and infrastructure projects and cross-border deals. With his impressive Japan credentials and Asia-based experience he is an ideal addition to our energy and infrastructure practice and aligns well with our Asia growth strategy.

Rowe joins a growing team at Hunton’s Tokyo office, following the addition of energy and infrastructure partner Kristian Bradshaw in October. The firm’s Tokyo-based lawyers provide legal support in project development and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and venture capital transactions across various sectors.

Hunton’s global energy and infrastructure practice advises clients on some of the world’s largest and most complex projects. The team offers comprehensive legal services from project conception to financing, working with sponsors, lenders, investors, governments, and other key stakeholders. With transactions spanning more than 75 countries, the firm is particularly strong in project finance, agency finance, commercial nuclear power, US energy tax credits, subsea fibre-optic networks, and utility capital markets.

Rowe’s appointment reflects Hunton’s ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in Asia and supporting clients in navigating the evolving energy and infrastructure landscape.