End of an era for social justice lawyer

Patrick Allen, senior partner at Hodge Jones & Allen (HJA), is set to retire from the firm he co-founded in 1977. Throughout his extensive legal career, Patrick has been an unwavering advocate for social justice, guided by the belief that the law can significantly enhance people's lives. Notably, he took on challenging cases that others shied away from, effectively using legal mechanisms to drive meaningful change.

Under his stewardship, HJA has gained recognition for its pivotal role in high-profile legal matters across various domains, including medical negligence, human rights, and civil liberties. The firm, now employing over 250 people, stands as one of the largest personal law providers in the UK, boasting an annual turnover of £25 million and ten departments.

From October 1, 2025, leadership of HJA will transition to the firm’s existing management team, which is led by Chun Wong and Julie Hardy alongside equity partners Agata Usewicz, Jayesh Kunwardia, Raj Chada, and Leticia Williams.

Patrick began his legal journey after witnessing a friend's wrongful arrest during a protest in 1971. He shared, “The case helped me realise that there was a political and socially useful side to the law. There and then I decided on a legal career to help people assert or defend their rights against powerful opponents. I wanted to be a ‘radical’ or progressive lawyer correcting miscarriages of justice and changing the law where necessary.”

His career highlights include handling the complex Kings Cross fire case in 1987 and spearheading the legal efforts for Gulf War veterans. Patrick also played a crucial role in the Magdalene laundries compensation claims and assisted in the Bridgewater Four’s wrongful conviction case against the Home Office.

Most recently, he has been instrumental in the decade-long campaign for the mother of Ella Kissi-Debrah, achieving a landmark settlement acknowledging air pollution as a cause of death. HJA has also represented clients at public inquiries concerning the Grenfell Tower fire and other significant issues affecting society.

Patrick took pride in HJA’s unwavering commitment to justice, stating, “I take great pride in the development of Hodge Jones & Allen, which after 48 years still holds to our founding ethos of fighting for justice." He continued with reflections on the firm's resilience, noting the ongoing economic and legislative challenges faced by law firms and how staying true to their mission over nearly five decades is a testament to their dedication.

Upon retirement, Patrick plans to devote time to the Progressive Economy Forum, a think tank he established in 2018, alongside pursuing personal interests in travel and music. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with inspiring colleagues and clients, acknowledging the firm’s solid foundation as it moves into a new era under fresh leadership