Tears flowed freely during a powerful talk by Iain Peters, an award-winning author, at Enable Law's Bristol office, where he discussed his emotionally charged new book, 'The Corridor’. The 77-year-old’s autobiography recounts his harrowing journey of survival and resilience following his experiences of childhood abuse at a boarding school. Iain’s candid narrative drew an emotionally connected audience, who shared in the profound weight of his words. “I must admit I have been overwhelmed not only by my Boardman Tasker Awards success... but also by the tremendous show of support I’ve received from friends, family and many other people," he expressed to the captivated crowd. His memoir illustrates how discovering a passion for adventure helped him navigate the trauma of his past, emphasizing the essential role of counselling in his recovery.

The event featured fellow speakers including Gary Walker, Head of Abuse at Enable Law, who highlighted the importance of supporting abuse survivors. He stated, “It was an honour for Enable Law to host Iain... his experience will show other people that they can move forward with their lives and have the final say.” With proceeds from the book going towards the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC), Iain remains committed to helping others heal. Kim Bond from NAPAC praised Iain's authenticity, remarking, “Iain is an extraordinary writer... recovery and joy are absolutely part of the story for survivors.” The collaboration underscores the significance of community support in the journey toward healing and justice for survivors of abuse