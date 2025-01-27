Enable Law appoints Annabelle Vaughan as Head of Mental Capacity Team

Annabelle, who joined Enable Law as a partner in September 2023, will focus on expanding the team’s reach across the UK, building on its strong South West and South East presence. She aims to enhance the team’s specialist services while fostering growth in key regions nationwide.

Annabelle expressed her excitement about the role, highlighting the team’s dedication to supporting vulnerable clients and their families: “Every single member of my team regards our work as a vocation, not just a job. I am proud of their empathy and commitment, which cannot be taught. Together, we are a real force for good, safeguarding our clients’ futures.”

Living with a mild form of cerebral palsy, Annabelle emphasises how her personal experiences provide her with a unique perspective: “Living with cerebral palsy gives me insight into the everyday challenges faced by clients. I often pick up on seemingly trivial issues that are actually critical for their legal affairs.”

Enable Law’s mental capacity team has seen significant growth, with numerous new clients onboarded in 2024. This success has been supported by referrals from case management companies and other solicitors recognising the firm’s outstanding client care.

Rob Antrobus, Head of Enable Law, praised Annabelle’s leadership: “Annabelle is not only a brilliant lawyer but also an inspirational colleague. Her passion for clients and the team’s shared ambitious outlook will ensure Enable Law continues to grow and deliver exceptional legal services.”

The firm’s commitment to excellence was reaffirmed in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings. Enable Law achieved Band 1 rankings for clinical negligence and personal injury practices in the South West and South East, while the mental capacity team retained its national Band 1 ranking, praised for its excellent reputation and personalised client service.

Annabelle’s appointment marks an exciting chapter for Enable Law as it continues to expand its capabilities and set new benchmarks for client-focused legal support.