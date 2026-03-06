The Employment Tribunal waiting game is a situation every employment lawyer knows all too well. Put simply, it is widely, but reluctantly, accepted that a claim issued today may not be heard until late 2027 or even 2028. For many employers, the listing date feels more like a distant deadline than a Tribunal claim timetable that requires strategic thought and attention. Nonetheless, behind the headlines about Tribunal claim backlog numbers lurks the core of the issue. Delays are not just inconvenient, they are actively reshaping the strategy, negotiation tactics, and psychology behind an employment dispute.

For medium to global businesses, the question has long since been ‘How do we win at the Tribunal?’ and is now much more accurately ‘How do we best manage the time, cost and effort of two to three years of litigation?’ When full merits hearings drift far into the future, every decision – from preservation of evidence to negotiating tactics – takes on a new complexion.

How delay is reshaping the employer’s mindset

One of the most striking consequences of the long wait to reach even a preliminary hearing (sometimes one year after the claim was first issued) is the subtle erosion of case certainty. Memories fade, key witnesses leave, and documents become harder to track. That isn’t just theoretical risk – those representing employers (as well as those actually involved in the relevant processes) will recognise the pained reality of trying to recollect a disciplinary hearing that took place some three years ago.

It is arguable, therefore, that early case preparation has become far more important than early case resolution. The claims that cause trouble now are not necessarily the ones with the weakest merits but are the ones where the evidential foundations crumble slowly over time.

This explains the quiet but noticeable shift among seasoned Respondents towards a greater willingness to front‑load witness interviews and invest significant time and effort in early internal fact‑gathering. That is supported (or perhaps more honestly, pressured) by Employment Tribunals front-loading directions ostensibly to focus parties’ minds, but more realistically to force them to settle and free up ever-strained Tribunal resources.

Why settlement behaviour is changing

Delays have always influenced settlement dynamics, but the current environment has amplified that effect. If a claim was once an unwelcome six‑month distraction (albeit that may seem like aeons passed), it is now a multi‑year strategic liability carried through budget cycles, management restructures, and even entire business transformations.

That changes the rationale behind settlement offer values. Employers now routinely discount for the “time cost” of Tribunal claims, i.e. the energy absorbed by witnesses, the pressure on HR, the collective bandwidth consumed by staying engaged in a dispute that may meander between correspondence, applications, delayed directions, and the bane of all employment law practitioners – lack of judicial resources. From the Claimant side, whilst representatives may well know that a Tribunal claim no longer exerts the same short-term pressure as in years passed, they may also feel that that delay is, paradoxically, a long-term disruption that better supports their settlement strategy.

The net effect may be a more pragmatic settlement market (though perhaps dependent on the side of the claim on which you fall). Settlement negotiations often commence earlier, are therefore then revisited more frequently, and increasingly factor in not only the financial value of the claim but more so the organisational impact of carrying it for years. From an employee relations perspective, the impact on a potential witness’ wellbeing cannot be overlooked and should, quite rightly, be factored into settlement considerations.

The new role of Early Conciliation and pre ‑ action engagement

The extension of the Early Conciliation window has not magically fixed anything, but it has changed the rhythm. With a longer period now available, parties have real room to negotiate before racing against a procedural deadline.

However, the longer window has potentially just created more “dead air” where parties wait, sometimes in the dark, for ACAS contact. Savvy Respondents are not waiting passively. Taking control of the EC process and, for example, preparing a concise, factual summary of their position, can better support a modest but thoughtful settlement dialogue that can move quickly if an appetite develops.

Where Tribunal claim is anticipated, prudent employers are also looking to treat EC as an information‑gathering exercise rather than a purely settlement‑driven one. For others, if the matter does proceed to an issued claim, having clarified its position from the outset can prove invaluable a year down the line.

ADR: from optional to essential

Judicial mediation and judicial assessment were once viewed as useful in a minority of cases. Today, they should be seen as valid options on the menu of essential case-management tools, alongside the increasingly listed dispute resolution appointments, of course.

Regardless of whether a Tribunal mandating a DRA for more substantial claims, businesses are in any event becoming more willing to engage in ADR simply because waiting for a final hearing is no longer a time-justifiable organisational strategy. A well‑judged judicial assessment can cut through entrenched positions, and a strictly managed DRA can focus minds to spend money now to save money later.

Case management in a slow system: creating your own momentum

In a system where some Tribunals struggle to relist even postponed hearings within the same year, the parties who fare best are those who actively create forward motion.

This usually includes:

Early issue identification – getting clarity on what is actually being claimed avoids sprawling, unfocused claims being advanced further down the line.

Proportionate and focussed disclosure – Tribunals respond positively to well-considered Bundles, and witnesses will be grateful of an easily navigable Bundle, too.

Proactivity with the Tribunal – use of the Portal, polite follow ‑ up, timely requests for directions and clear applications can often prevent months of avoidable drift.

Internal messaging

For in‑house counsel, Tribunal backlogs are not just a claim-management problem, they are a governance problem. Boards and senior leaders must understand:

Tribunal claim timelines now bear no resemblance to pre ‑ pandemic patterns.

The risk is now cumulative: legal spend, management time, witness disruption, and reputational drag.

Strategic settlement is not “giving in” – it is considered resource allocation.

Prevention culture matters more than ever.

The organisations coping best are those that avoid Tribunal claims arising at all by investing in line‑manager capability – particularly around handling grievances, performance issues, reasonable adjustments, and disciplinary investigations. If employee rights expand further and claims continue rising, this foundation will be essential.

Conclusion

The Employment Tribunal delays may eventually abate, but for now, delay is its defining feature. Instead of resisting it, the smartest practitioners are engineering strategies that work within the slow‑moving system – considering EC, leaning into ADR, sharpening negotiation strategy, and strengthening internal processes.

In an age where time has become the most expensive commodity, the real advantage lies in staying agile, pragmatic, and relentlessly proactive.