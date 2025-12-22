In the last year, TWM Solicitors reported a significant rise in Employment Tribunal cases related to stress, revealing that there were 1,185 such cases in total. This is part of a broader analysis in which stress was identified as a contributing factor in approximately 12% of the 9,850 cases that reached final judgment during the same period. Many of these cases involved claims of unfair dismissal, where stress was cited as a reason for poor performance. Additionally, numerous stress-related claims also fall under disability discrimination as employees allege discrimination from their employers.

Oliver Milton, a solicitor and employment law expert at TWM Solicitors, attributes the increased number of stress-related tribunal claims to the prevailing weakness of the UK economy. He explains that cost-cutting measures often lead to staff reductions, resulting in an increased workload for remaining employees. Milton notes that “when businesses cut staff to save costs, the additional work often falls on remaining employees,” which can lead to heightened stress levels and subsequent performance issues. This drop in performance is sometimes met with disciplinary action or even dismissal, failing to address the underlying causes of stress.

Moreover, high levels of workplace stress adversely affect staff morale, turnover rates, and overall productivity. Milton highlights the cyclical nature of stress in the workplace, stating that “by recognising the early signs of employee stress and providing adequate support, employers can reduce the likelihood of facing costly Employment Tribunal disputes.”

The problem is compounded by ongoing staff reductions due to sluggish economic growth and rising costs, indicating that the risk of stress-related legal disputes is unlikely to diminish soon. Oliver warns that stress can also qualify as a disability if it substantially impacts an individual’s daily activities for an extended period. In such cases, employers have a legal obligation to make reasonable adjustments to support affected employees. Ignoring these responsibilities can lead employers into a precarious position, exposing them to potential claims of disability discrimination and unfair dismissal.

As the workplace landscape continues to evolve, effectively managing employee stress remains crucial for both the well-being of the workforce and the legal integrity of businesses in the UK.