New figures reveal a concerning trend as the backlog of employment tribunal cases continues to rise uncontrollably. By the end of March this year, there were 491,000 open cases, a stark increase from 444,000 in March 2023, representing an alarming 11% growth. This persistent rise in backlog illustrates the ongoing challenges faced by the tribunal system, resulting in prolonged waiting times for justice. Law Society of England and Wales president Richard Atkinson expressed his concern, stating “It is alarming to see the employment tribunal backlogs continue to spiral.” He highlighted the detrimental effect these delays have, indicating that “Prolonged periods of uncertainty as cases are waiting to be heard is likely to take a high toll personally and financially, hitting both individuals and businesses hard.”

The implications of this growing backlog extend beyond mere statistics; they bear significant weight on employees and businesses involved in these cases. Matters addressed by employment tribunals often include weighty issues such as unfair dismissal, unpaid wages, redundancy claims, whistleblowing, harassment, and unlawful discrimination. As a result, the ramifications of delayed justice may lead to increased anxiety and financial strain for those awaiting resolution.

Richard Atkinson further emphasised the need for immediate action as the Employment Bill progresses through Parliament, emphasising that “the government must ensure that employment tribunals are properly funded and resourced to respond to an even bigger anticipated caseload increase.” He concluded by asserting that “Swift justice is a vital public service, not a luxury.” The urgency to address the employment tribunal backlog is evident, as the demand for justice continues to grow in an ever-evolving employment landscape.