The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) recently made a pivotal ruling in the case of Kieron Dominic Scully v Northamptonshire County Council (2025), delving into the intricacies of employment status, particularly within the context of care provision for individuals with disabilities. Central to the case were allegations of race and disability discrimination made by the appellant, Mr. Scully, alongside claims for unpaid wages and other financial entitlements reportedly owed to him as an employee. However, the crux of this judgement revolves around the definition of employer in scenarios involving direct payments for care services.

The backdrop of the case involves Mr. Scully providing care for his brother, “S”, who has a learning disability. Between 2013 and 2020, Scully received payments through direct funding supplied by Northamptonshire County Council, mandated under the Care Act 2014, to support his caregiving role. Moreover, both parties acknowledged the existence of a contractual relationship regarding this care work. However, the local council contended that Mr. Scully was never their employee during that duration—resulting in the rejection of all his complaints.

The tribunal observed that no employee-employer relationship existed during the period raised by Scully. Their conclusion rested largely on testimonies and the structure of care arrangements rather than a straightforward contractual agreement with the council itself. This dismissal led Scully to appeal, arguing that the tribunal erred in failing to recognise the statutory obligations that guided the council's responsibilities supporting his brother.

Key to the tribunal’s assessment was the nature of the care arrangements established within the statutory framework. The Care Act outlines explicit duties for local authorities, including conducting needs assessments and subsequently deciding how to fulfil those needs—either through personal budget allocations or direct payments. The ruling emphasised that such funding mechanisms are designed to grant control to the recipients of care, hence suggesting that the recipient (in this case, Mr. Scully's brother) effectively managed the funds and directed the care provisions.

Throughout the hearing, Scully represented himself and articulated nuanced legal perspectives. He posited that if the payments were made for his services, he must automatically qualify as an employee of the council, as the authority had direct oversight and management responsibility for care in conformance with its statutory duties. However, the tribunal, supported by evidence suggesting S had control over his budget and the arrangement of his caregiving, ruled against Scully’s assertions.

The EAT noted crucially that while the tribunal acknowledged Mr. Scully’s compelling arguments, they believed the decision to dismiss the claims was legally sound. Culling from evidence presented, it was determined that a legitimate employment relationship—be it express or implied—between Mr. Scully and the council did not materialise.

In its decision, the EAT reaffirmed that local councils could lawfully fulfil their obligations through direct payments and that such arrangements do not inherently denote an employer-employee connection with care providers. Thus, the appeal to overturn the tribunal’s earlier decisions was rejected. The EAT firmly established that the tribunal’s conclusion regarding Mr. Scully’s employment status had been reached without legal error.

This ruling elucidates the vital distinctions between direct care arrangements and employment status. It signals to all stakeholders involved in care provision, especially families considering or utilising direct payments for care, the legal complexities that govern such relationships. Nationally, this judgement could have broader implications, influencing future cases involving care duties and the essence of employer-employee dynamics within the realm of local government obligations