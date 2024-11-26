Employment Rights Bill fails review

The Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC) has issued a critical opinion on the impact assessments (IAs) for the Employment Rights Bill, rating them as “not fit for purpose.” Published on November 25, 2024, the opinion highlights significant shortcomings in the analyses meant to justify and guide the Bill’s proposals.

The Employment Rights Bill introduces sweeping changes to employment law, addressing areas such as redundancy procedures, public contract workers’ rights, equality duties for employers, trade unions, industrial action, and labour market enforcement. The proposals were outlined in a summary IA and 23 separate IAs covering specific measures.

According to the RPC’s assessment, eight of these 23 IAs fail to meet required standards, including six that cover the Bill’s highest-impact measures. The committee noted deficiencies in several critical areas:

Lack of Macro-Economic Analysis : The RPC identified a need for broader labour market and economic impact analysis, particularly concerning how employer costs could affect employees and overall economic dynamics.

: The RPC identified a need for broader labour market and economic impact analysis, particularly concerning how employer costs could affect employees and overall economic dynamics. Insufficient Rationale for Intervention : The IAs lack sufficient evidence to justify the proposed measures and fail to adequately consider alternative approaches.

: The IAs lack sufficient evidence to justify the proposed measures and fail to adequately consider alternative approaches. Limited Scope of Analysis: Impacts on small and micro-businesses were not thoroughly explored, leaving gaps in understanding the Bill’s implications for these enterprises.

The RPC’s opinion emphasizes the importance of robust assessments given the extensive reach and complexity of the Bill. It recommends enhanced analysis to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the Bill’s effects on employment, wages, and productivity.

Without these improvements, the IAs fall short of providing the evidence needed to support the legislation or assess its potential impacts accurately. The detailed findings, including specific issues with individual IAs, are outlined in Annex A of the RPC opinion.

The red rating raises questions about the Bill’s readiness and the government’s approach to its legislative process. It underscores the need for a more data-driven and transparent assessment to ensure that the Employment Rights Bill achieves its intended goals without unintended consequences.