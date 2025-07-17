In a shocking turn of events, MLP Law Limited has come to terms with a significant case of theft involving a former employee, Leanne Sodergren. Over a period of five years, she misappropriated approximately £300,000 using the company's credit card for personal expenditures. Reports indicate that Sodergren, who served as Director and Head of Finance and Administration, created a web of deceit that went unnoticed until a bank alerted the firm in July 2024 concerning unusual transactions.

A thorough internal investigation uncovered that Sodergren had taken it upon herself to oversee and reconcile the firm’s credit card statements. The findings revealed a concerning pattern of inappropriate charges, as she admitted to making personal payments under the guise of legitimate business transactions. Following her resignation upon the emergence of these allegations, Sodergren was disqualified from holding any roles within law firms regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) due to her dishonest actions.

The SRA's ruling highlighted the breaches of critical duties tied to her position, particularly Principles 2, 4, and 5, which require individuals to uphold public trust, act with honesty, and maintain integrity. Sodergren's actions not only have financial repercussions for the firm but also serve as a stark reminder for all businesses to remain vigilant.

It raises the question: is your firm vulnerable to similar risks? Every business must remain proactive in its internal controls to prevent fraudulent activities, ensuring that such heinous actions do not transpire.