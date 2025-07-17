In a significant outcome following unethical conduct, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has imposed strict restrictions on Patrick Maginn, a former employee of Bond Turner Limited. Mr Maginn, who held the position of Housing Disrepair Fee Earner, unlawfully obtained confidential information from his employer shortly before terminating his employment and subsequently misused this proprietary information at his new job with McDermott Smith Law.

Between 8 and 9 November 2023, just days before leaving Bond Turner, Mr Maginn took possession of approximately 50 emails and their attachments. This information, which included templates, workflow documents, and sensitive client data, was transferred to his personal email without the company’s knowledge or consent. The SRA noted that he acted with full awareness of the inappropriateness of his actions as he was about to lose access to this material.

Mr Maginn then began his new role at McDermott Smith Law shortly after, where he utilised some of the documents obtained from Bond Turner between 10 and 30 November 2023. The extent of his actions raised serious ethical concerns, as he forwarded confidential materials from his personal address to his new work and would use these documents in professional capacities.

The consequences of Mr Maginn's actions were severe, as the SRA determined that his conduct was so egregious that it warranted an order under section 43 of the Solicitors Act 1974. The SRA concluded that it was undesirable for him to be involved in any legal practice without direct approval from the SRA. As part of the ruling, Mr Maginn also faces liability for a proportion of the SRA's costs, amounting to £600.

The SRA explained the implications of their Section 43 order, stating that Mr Maginn will not be allowed to be employed or remunerated by any solicitor's practice or recognised body without prior written permission from the SRA. The decision highlights the expectation of integrity and high ethical standards within the legal profession, stressing that such misconduct cannot be overlooked, given the potential risks to clients and practices.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining client confidentiality and adhering strictly to ethical guidelines within the legal sector.