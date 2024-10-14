Emily Skillcorn named first ambassador for High Tide Foundation

Emily Skillcorn, an Associate Solicitor at Jacksons Law Firm, has been honored as the first official Ambassador of the High Tide Foundation. This recognition comes as a result of her dedication to helping students in Teesside access valuable work placement opportunities and career advice. Emily has been involved with the High Tide Foundation since becoming a trainee at Jacksons in 2020, collaborating with the organisation to combat the ‘brain drain’ from the region by connecting young people with inspirational industry leaders and business professionals.

Expressing her surprise and gratitude for this new role, Emily stated, “It was a massive surprise to be named as the charity’s first Ambassador and a genuine honour. It feels right, because I feel so strongly about the work the High Tide Foundation does.” As she manages Jacksons’ work experience program, Emily plans to expand outreach efforts with local schools, enhancing the partnership between Jacksons and the High Tide Foundation.

Emily emphasises the importance of engaging businesses in the region, encouraging them to participate even if they cannot provide long-term placements. “Even if you can’t offer weeks of placements, you can look at doing workshops at a school or go out and speak to students about your career,” she said, underscoring the various ways businesses can contribute to the foundation's mission.

The High Tide Foundation aims to shift the perception that young people must move to larger cities for career opportunities. Emily’s personal experience drives her passion for the cause. “Some of the students we work with are the first generation in their families to go into further education and may believe that if they want anything in life, they have to leave the Tees Valley,” she remarked. “But the High Tide Foundation is changing that perception.”

Seeing students transform their views on education and career paths is particularly rewarding for Emily. “The charity shows them the different job roles they could have, and they can then get excited about what they need to do to get there,” she noted. Emily believes that the work done by the High Tide Foundation not only instills self-belief in students but also highlights the diverse opportunities available within Teesside, which can help boost the local economy.

Lauren Bywater, General Manager of the High Tide Foundation, praised Emily's dedication, stating, “It was especially touching when individuals like Emily show such passion and dedication to the cause.” Recognising the valuable contributions Emily has made over the years, the High Tide team created the Ambassador role to honor individuals like her.

Toby Joel, Partner and Head of the Litigation Team at Jacksons, expressed pride in Emily’s achievement, stating, “We are delighted for Emily, whose hard work for the High Tide Foundation has proved so valuable to other young people. Through her appointment as Ambassador, her dedication to the charity has been recognised.”

Emily Skillcorn's new role as Ambassador reflects her ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation in Teesside and ensuring that young people are aware of the exciting career opportunities available in their own communities.

L to R High Tide Chair Mark Easby, Lauren Bywater and Emily Skillcorn