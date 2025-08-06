Emily Hope, a senior associate with national law firm Clarke Willmott’s housing management team, has been appointed to the committee of the Social Housing Law Association (SHLA). The SHLA is dedicated to promoting improved solutions to the legal challenges that social landlords face, consisting of a diverse membership that includes housing associations, policy professionals, solicitors, and barristers. Emily, who provides legal advice to social landlord clients on matters such as possession, injunctions, disrepair, succession, tenancy fraud, and policies and procedures, is enthusiastic about her new role. “SHLA plays a vital role in furthering the interests of social housing landlords and providing a forum where its members can exchange and discuss ideas and information,” said Emily.

“I look forward to contributing my experience and learning valuable takeaways that I can apply to my work with clients. By working together, we can help shape the future of the sector.” With ten years of experience in housing law, Emily has collaborated with a range of regional, national, and specialist housing providers alongside local authorities. Her expertise is complemented by her strong leadership skills and event organisational abilities. She has delivered legal surgeries and training on various aspects of housing management and often represents clients in court.

In addition to her role at SHLA, Emily is a committed committee member of Hastings Law Society and currently serves as its President. Her involvement in both organisations showcases her dedication to advocating for social housing and the legal community. Through her work, Emily aims to bridge gaps in legal support for social landlords, ensuring they have the necessary resources to navigate the complexities of housing management.