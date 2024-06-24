Emily Foges appointed as TBG’s first Chief Operating Officer

Emily joins TBG with a distinguished background, having served as CEO of Luminance and lead partner for legal managed services at Deloitte. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for TBG as it continues its mission to modernise the Bar.

TBG made headlines last year by becoming the first private equity-backed legal services business at the Bar, following a significant investment from LDC, part of Lloyds Banking Group. Emily brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at Luminance, where she led the company's growth from startup to a $100 million enterprise in just over three years through pioneering AI-driven legal solutions.

In her new role, Emily will spearhead TBG’s strategic initiatives to scale up its barrister network and optimise operational efficiency through technology. TBG leverages AI to match barristers with cases suited to their expertise across eight key areas, including family law, employment law, and personal injury. This innovative approach is central to TBG’s ambition to expand its footprint and enhance service delivery.

Emily expressed her enthusiasm for joining TBG, highlighting the organisation's longstanding commitment to legal tech and its disruptive influence within the industry. She emphasised TBG’s potential to build upon its strong foundation and achieve new heights in the evolving legal landscape.

Diversity and inclusivity are also core values at TBG, underscored by its recent milestone of welcoming the largest intake of pupils at the Bar. Emily is passionate about skills-based hiring and fostering an inclusive environment where talented barristers can thrive regardless of their background. Her advocacy for diversity extends beyond TBG, as evidenced by her previous roles supporting initiatives like Clu, a recruitment platform for minority and vulnerable groups, and her trusteeship at Support SEND Kids charity.

Harry Hodgkin, TBG’s CEO and co-founder, praised Emily’s appointment as a testament to TBG’s forward-thinking approach. He cited her exceptional qualifications and vision as pivotal in driving TBG’s ambitious plans forward, solidifying its position as a leader in modern legal services.

Emily Foges’s appointment as COO marks a significant milestone for TBG, reflecting its commitment to innovation, diversity, and excellence in the legal profession. Her leadership is set to shape TBG’s future trajectory as it continues to redefine the role of technology in barrister services.