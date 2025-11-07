In a strategic move to reinforce its leadership team, Ellisons has appointed Lizzy Firmin, the current Chief Operating Officer, as a new member of its equity partnership. This decision celebrates her remarkable achievements and dedication since she joined the firm in 2019. Her promotion comes at a pivotal time, supporting the firm’s ongoing stability and growth in a competitive legal landscape.

Initially coming on board as an HR consultant, Lizzy quickly progressed to HR Director in February 2020, just before the global pandemic hit. Following her tenure in HR, she took on the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2022, succeeding John Turner. Throughout her time at Ellisons, she has proved instrumental in shaping and executing the firm’s values-based strategy, with a renewed emphasis on improving colleague experience. Her efforts have established Ellisons as an exemplary workplace, delivering outstanding service to clients consistently.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner, expressed pride in Lizzy’s new role, stating, “Welcoming Lizzy to the equity partnership is a very proud moment for Ellisons. Her contribution to the leadership of the firm has been exceptional, guiding us through the challenges of recent years, embedding our values and championing both colleague experience and client excellence. Her willingness to commit her long-term future to Ellisons is fantastic news for the firm, our clients and every member of our team.”

In her own words, Lizzy Firmin remarked, “I am honoured to join the equity partnership at such an exciting time for Ellisons. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together so far and I look forward to continuing to work with our leadership team and colleagues to build on our successes and shape the future of the firm.”