Ellisons strengthens residential conveyancing team in Colchester

Ellisons has bolstered its Residential Conveyancing team in Colchester with the appointment of Marion Knocker and Kelly McLean, both of whom bring valuable expertise to the firm.

Marion Knocker joins as Legal Director, bringing over 20 years of experience in the Colchester property market. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX), Marion specializes in all aspects of residential conveyancing, including freehold and leasehold transactions, remortgages, and new-build purchases. Marion shared her excitement about joining Ellisons, stating: “I am really excited to join Ellisons’ Residential Conveyancing team and to start a new chapter. Having worked in Colchester throughout my career, I’ve always held a professional admiration for Ellisons’ client-focused approach and look forward to using my extensive local knowledge and networks to assist our clients in finding new homes.”

Kelly McLean, a Chartered Legal Executive, re-joins Ellisons after initially qualifying with the firm in 2003. Following a period away to raise her family and work in the family business, Kelly returns to the team, further enhancing its depth of experience.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner and Head of Real Estate at Ellisons, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, saying: “With sustained demand in the Colchester property market, we’re thrilled to welcome Marion and Kelly to Ellisons. Their combined local expertise and commitment to exceptional client care will ensure we continue to meet the needs of both clients and local property professionals effectively.”

Ellisons’ Residential Conveyancing team is a member of the Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme, underlining its commitment to providing high-quality service. The team offers support to a wide range of clients, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors, guiding them through every stage of their property journey.