Ellisons strengthens private client team

Ellisons Solicitors has announced the expansion of its Private Client team in Chelmsford with the addition of Nicola Healy as Legal Director and Anjnee Gorecha as Solicitor. These appointments reflect the firm’s strategic growth to address rising client demand for tailored estate and tax planning services in Essex.

Nicola Healy, a Chartered Tax Adviser and member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), brings over 15 years of expertise. She specialises in estate and tax planning, including bespoke wills and trusts for business owners, complex estate administration involving cross-border assets, and Lasting Powers of Attorney. Nicola also serves as a committee member for the Association of Lifetime Lawyers (ALL) in Essex and East Anglia. On joining Ellisons, Nicola said: “I’m thrilled to join at such an exciting time of growth and look forward to assisting clients with intricate estate and tax needs.”

Anjnee Gorecha, who has recently qualified as a solicitor, will focus on advising clients on wills, estate administration, and Lasting Powers of Attorney. Her addition supports the team’s capacity to meet the increasing demand from Essex-based clients.

Nicola Weldon, Partner and Head of Private Client at Ellisons, stated: “The appointments of Nicola and Anjnee are key to our growth in Essex. Nicola’s extensive tax and estate planning experience, coupled with Anjnee’s enthusiasm and skills, will enhance our ability to provide personalised advice for clients with complex needs.”

Ellisons’ Private Client team offers expertise in all areas of wills, trusts, and estate planning, with a focus on tax-efficient wealth management and inheritance planning. The team also provides home visits, ensuring their expert advice is accessible to all clients.

Photo - L-R Anjnee Gorecha and Nicola Healy