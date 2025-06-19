Ellisons has proudly announced that it has been awarded platinum accreditation under the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Employer Partnership Programme, which represents the highest level of recognition available through the scheme. This prestigious designation places Ellisons among an elite group of firms acknowledged for their exceptional commitment to developing professional skills in trust and estate practice.

The STEP Employer Partnership Programme highlights organisations that uphold rigorous standards for learning, development, and career progression. By achieving platinum status, Ellisons reaffirms its dedication to fostering talent and enhancing the continuous professional development of its team, particularly within the Private Client sector.

Nicola Weldon, Partner and Head of the Private Client team at Ellisons, expressed her excitement saying "We are thrilled to have achieved platinum accreditation from STEP. This recognition reflects our deep commitment to nurturing talent and supporting the continuous professional development of our Private Client team. Our focus on excellence ensures that we deliver the highest quality advice and service to our clients, whether that be for wills, trusts, estate planning or any other private client matters, building lasting relationships founded on trust and expertise."

Rob Thompson, Head of Employer Relationships at STEP, highlighted the significance of this accreditation by stating "Congratulations to Ellisons on achieving Platinum status under the STEP Employer Partnership Programme. This accreditation recognises the firm’s outstanding dedication to supporting the career development of its practitioners and fostering a culture of excellence within its Private Client practice."

The rigorous process involved a detailed review of Ellisons’ training and development programmes, as well as an evaluation of its internal culture. This thorough assessment has demonstrated the firm's unwavering commitment to both staff development and client service, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the trust and estate sector.